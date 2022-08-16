GENEVA — Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks.
John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
“I am excited to welcome all three of these talented administrators to their new roles in our district,” said Superintendent Bo Wright. “I am certain they will all be strong members of our team.”
González, currently associate superintendent of school leadership in the Buffalo Public School District, replaces Karen Fahy, who has been interim assistant superintendent since August.
González has a master’s as a curriculum specialist from SUNY Brockport, and a bachelor’s in childhood education and special education from Buffalo State College. He has a district and school leader certification from the University of Rochester.
McFarland has an Ed.D. in school district administration from the University of Rochester, a master’s in education with a specialization in reading, and a bachelor’s in education with a specialization in special education, both from Buffalo State College. She has a school district leader certification from SUNY Brockport.
Campbell, currently technology integrator in the Geneva City School District, replaces Erin Lamborn, who took over as director of student services for the district in July.
"I'm excited to return to the middle school where my career in education began, and I am honored to stay in Geneva and enter into my leadership journey as an assistant principal,” said Campbell. “I look forward to building relationships with the school community and supporting teaching and learning to ensure GMS provides a positive, safe learning environment for all.”
Campbell has a master’s in education with a specialization as an education technology specialist from Nazareth College, a bachelor’s in adolescent education 7–12, specializing in math and special education, and a bachelor’s in mathematics, both from Keuka College. She has a certificate in educational leadership from SUNY Oswego.