CLYDE — Several Clyde-Savannah Middle School students were recently inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.
Students were inducted during a ceremony in the Clyde-Savannah Middle School/High School Auditorium on Thursday, March 5, and were welcomed to the group by returning members, faculty, and board of education members.
The Clyde-Savannah NJHS chapter was established in 2018. Students qualify by having a 90 or higher cumulative middle school grade point average. They must also go through a rigorous application and screening process, conducted by staff. This year, 40 students applied for NJHS and 21 were accepted.
New inductees are listed below:
Grade 8: Zander Barnes, Tyler Freelove, Derek Lafler, Holly Revelle, Aaliyah Standbrook, and Ryan VanVleck.
Grade 7: Sicily Austin and Marissa Miller.
Grade 6: Jackson Barr, Taylor Carnevale, Derek Cole, Nevaeh Delgado, Olivia Drahms, James Montemorano, Samantha Montemorano, Anya Pallister, Jace Paylor, Evan Pelloni, Camden Rice, Julia Rockwell, and Erin Schrader.
They join returning members Zoe Abbott, Summer Bailey, Jacob Edwards, Alexandra McGee, Ayla Pallister, Masson Record, Brianna Sullivan, Samantha Sullivan, Alexis Taney, Leah Yonge, Tina Huang, Allison Jweid, Kamryn Lainhart, Madelyn Larsen, Steven Montemorano, Jessica Sullivan, and Maxim Waldron.
Students and families convened in the library after the ceremony for photos and refreshments.