OSWEGO — Tamara Lipke, an assistant professor in the Educational Administration Graduate Program at the SUNY Oswego, received the 2020 President’s Award for Excellence in Academic Advisement.
The award is given to a small number of academic advisors. Lipke was selected by her students and colleagues.
Lipke was recognized at the Teaching and Learning Awards Ceremony held remotely late in the summer.
A graduate of Newark High School, Lipke earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Wittenberg (Ohio) University; a Master of Arts degree in international relations from Syracuse University, a Certificate of Advanced Study from The College at Brockport; and a Doctor of Education degree in educational administration from the Warner School at the University of Rochester.