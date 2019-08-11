NEWARK — Grace Kreuser, daughter of Marc and Holly Kreuser and a 2018 graduate of Newark High School, recently returned from a year in Denmark as a Rotary exchange student.
Kreuser stayed with three different host families, and learned to speak fluent Danish.
She reported on her exchange experience at a recent Rotary Club meeting, sharing that in Denmark public transportation is widely used and she had to board both a bus and a train to travel back and forth to school as well as the weekly morning Rotary meeting.
Grace indicated that while they like to party, Danes are “like coconuts, a hard nut to crack, but once you get in they are very sweet.”
The final event in her year was a Euro-tour, with three weeks on a bus visiting seven countries. Before leaving Denmark, she attended a three-day music festival.
Kreuser has been accepted to attend the University of Vermont to study bio-medical engineering while participating in Army ROTC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.