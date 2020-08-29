GENEVA — Geneva Rotary Club members Chris Lavin and Trina Newton were recently presented with Paul Harris Fellow honors.
The Geneva Rotary annually honors individuals as Paul Harris Fellows. These honorees are people who meet high professional and personal standards set forth by Paul Harris, who founded the Rotary organization in Chicago in 1905. Paul Harris recognition is not limited to Rotarians.
Lavin is the executive director of the Geneva Community Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva. During the COVID-19 pandemic he has been active in distributing food to needy people in Geneva and the Finger Lakes.
Newton retired as Geneva superintendent of schools at the end of this school year and plans to relocate to Charleston, S.C.
Lavin received his award at the club meeting July 22. Newton was presented with her honor at a club Zoom meeting in May. The Paul Harris ceremony was led by Jim Dickson, the club’s Paul Harris chair, and Rotary District Governor Linda Kohl of Penfield.
If interested in becoming a Geneva Rotarian, contact secretary@genevarotaryclub.org for more information or visit genevarotaryclub.org. Geneva Rotary meets at noon Wednesdays at the Geneva Country Club.