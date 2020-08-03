CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County kicked off June as Dairy Month with the crowning of the 49th Ontario County Dairy Princess and Court.
Candidates for Princess, Holly Fellows and Cara Walker, each met individually with three judges — Ryan VanDamme, Holly Sue Pullis, and Becky Henderson Howie — via Zoom. Each was interviewed, presented her school program, adult speech, and was asked an impromptu question.
At 6 p.m., a Zoom meeting was set up for family and friends and court members. To keep the number at 10, the 2019-20 Dairy Princess, Molly Mueller and her mom; the two Princess candidates and parents were invited to Dairy Promotion Chairperson Lori Weykman’s yard for the virtual pageant.
Weykman set up a TV outside for family to watch the Zoom event; a laptop computer was set up for the live portion of the evening. Corrine Brown, 2018-19 Ontario County Dairy Princess, was moderator of ceremonies from her house. Weykman created a slide show with the 2019-20 court and introduced new members for this year. Also, she created a Thank You to Ontario County dairy farmers with all the girls making a statement.
State Sen. Pam Helming did a video thanking 2019-20 Dairy Princess Molly Mueller, and the 2019-20 Dairy Princess Court for promoting dairy in Ontario County. The New York State Dairy Princess, Natalie Vernon, delivered a message from her home. Both Princess candidates gave their adult speech to the Zoom audience.
Then 2019-20 Ontario County Dairy Princess, Molly Mueller gave her farewell speech. Afterward, Mueller announced that Holly Fellows was the Alternate Dairy Princess and her father, Chris Fellows crowned her. Cara Walker was crowned the 2020-21 Ontario County Dairy Princess by her father, Chad Walker.
The 2020-21 Court includes Princess Cara Walker; Alternate Princesses Holly Fellows, Allison Fellows, Avah Gladle, Anna DeBoover and Molly Mueller; Dairy Ambassadors Alaina Davies, Alexa Davies, Paige Jacobson, Grace Maslyn, Olivia Maslyn and Callie Walker.
