CANANDAIGUA — “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for more than 75 years. Constructionman Apprentice Noah Parshall, a 2017 Bloomfield Central School District graduate and native of Canandaguia, builds and fights around the world as a member of naval construction battalion center located in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Parshall is serving as a Navy steelworker, who is responsible for learning how to weld in the Navy using a variety of different processes.
Parshall credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Canandaguia.
“From my hometown, I learned the importance of hard work and dedication,” said Parshall. “I also learned how to cope with stressful situations.”
Building in austere environments while fighting in harsh conditions takes a special kind of person with a great deal of perseverance and determination. These are the kinds of people serving at Gulfport, the home of the Atlantic Fleet Seabees. These are the people who provide crucial support to Seabee units deployed around the world.
For more than 75 years Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world. They aid following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Parshall, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Parshall is honored to carry on that family tradition.
“My great-grandfather was a master chief in the Navy,” said Parshall. “It feels great to carry on his legacy.”
“I’m proud to be a Navy Seabee,” he said.