Finger Lakes Ambulance Paramedic Elsie Allen recently was reunited with a man she saved May 30, 2019 following an automobile crash in Marion.
Allen provided ALS assistance to Marion Ambulance, which had initiated patient care.
Jerry Russi recently met with Allen at FL Ambulance’s office at 14 Crane St. in Clifton Springs, to praise and thank her for saving his life. Russi related that he wasn’t exactly an easy patient to deal with as he initially refused lifesaving measures offered by Allen.
Russi related in his heart-wrenching thank-you speech that Allen never treated him poorly, she only tried to make him see the benefit of what she was trying to do. Russi said he only refused because he works with FLACRA and has seen the effects of narcotics. After minutes of calm convincing, Russi allowed Allen to give him the care he needed.
After multiple appointments, many hours of therapy and lots of patience from his wife, Judy, Russi walked without assistance for the first time since his accident on Sept. 3.
At the Finger Lakes Ambulance office, Allen learned how critically injured Russi had been. He had suffered a smashed pelvis, a severed main artery that directly affected the intestines, blood clots in his lungs and severe internal bleeding. The odds were against him. The quick, accurate medical attention given by Allen has been credited as the reason Russi was able to visit the office to share his story.
Russi concluded with a statement to Allen: “You are my angel, and I will be forever grateful for you, Elsie.”