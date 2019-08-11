PENN YAN — Keary Pender has joined the Penn Yan Elementary School staff as assistant principal.
Pender has spent the last 19 years as an educator for Webster Central Schools, and Monroe BOCES 2. Most recently, she served as a K-12 Instructional and Assistive Technology Specialist for Webster CSD. She has worked as a literacy consultant and program director for the Monroe County Library System and GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center.
