PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Rotary Club recently recognized two Students of the Month at a lunch meeting at Top of the Lake.
For every month of each school year the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan Middle School student and Penn Yan Academy student who demonstrate The Rotary Four-Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.
The October awardees are Cadence Hinkal of Penn Yan Middle School and Connor Moore of Penn Yan Academy.
Hinkal was presented by her teacher, Dave Fauth, and school counselor, Meghan Trombley. Cadence’s mom, Laura, also attended.
Moore was presented by his Ag studies teacher, Carlie Bossard. Moore is a member of Penn Yan Academy’s state-winning agronomy team which will soon be heading to the national competition in Indianapolis. Moore intends to further his agricultural studies at college. His parents, Tim and Phyllis Moore, also attended.
Hinkal and Moore each received a framed Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Long’s Cards and Books.
This program is supported Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Fingerlakes, and Lyons National Bank.