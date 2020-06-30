Local students have been named presidential scholars for the spring semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, St. Lawrence County.
Canandaigua: Catherine Bennett, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering; and Quinn Sullivan, a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.
Fayette: Carolyn Jessop, a junior majoring in biology.
Pultneyville: Gavin Buehler, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Romulus: Mackenzie Teachout, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
Wolcott: Kalen Bjerga, a junior majoring in digital arts and sciences; Connor Leous, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management; and Michael Statskey, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
To be named a presidential scholar, a student must earn at least a 3.8 grade-point average.