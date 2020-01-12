PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Rotary Club has honored two Students of the Month for December at its Tuesday lunch meetings at Top of the Lake restaurant.
For every month of each school year the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan Middle School student and Penn Yan Academy student who demonstrate The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.
The December awardees, Jarrett Hollister of Penn Yan Middle School and Collin Cummings of Penn Yan Academy, are hard-working, successful, and caring students who impress students and teachers alike. Both of these young men are known for being more concerned about others than themselves and for being ready to help fellow students and teachers without even being asked.
Hollister was presented by his ELA teacher, Michele Griffin, who reported that he is kind, thoughtful, helpful, and intuitive ... ably discerning how he can help out, no matter what the situation may be. Hollister was joined at the luncheon by his parents, Jay and Marietta Hollister.
Cummings was presented by his band teacher, Jennifer Chaffee, who reported that as a percussionist and a singer, he is always ready to help her and his fellow classmates. Cummings said he is considering pursuing a degree in music education at State University College at Potsdam or Fredonia beginning next fall. He was joined at the luncheon by his parents, Brian and Carole Cummings.
Each received a framed Penn Yan Rotary Club Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Long’s Cards and Books.
This Student of the Month program is supported by Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Fingerlakes, and Lyons National Bank.