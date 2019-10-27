PHELPS — On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Robert Quinn Jr., made his way to the Capitol Region for a dinner unlike any other.
Surrounded by family, friends, and instructors, Quinn accepted his award for “2019 Outstanding NYACCE Student of the Year” at the New York Association for Continuing and Community Education Awards Ceremony in Albany.
Quinn was born a healthy child and achieved all typical milestones, remaining on target for his age and development. Then, at the age of 1, he became ill and suffered a grand mal seizure. The seizure affected his speech, ability to make eye contact, and recognition of those closest to him.
As a result, the Quinn family entered the world of special programs and evaluations, and started the process of developing a plan for him to regain basic skills. At the age of 3, Quinn was diagnosed with Pervasive Development Disorder (PPD) as he began pre-school programs. He then transitioned in to specialized adaptive programs such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and special education, and was assisted by a one-to-one aide starting in middle school through his senior year of high school.
During high school, an Individual Educational Plan was devised for Quinn, and in 2002, upon completion of high school, he received an “IEP Diploma.” As big of an achievement as his IEP diploma was, he still wanted to obtain a local New York state diploma.
“Robert wanted to work, he wanted to do something with his life. He wanted to find out what he was capable of,” said his mother, Judy Goodman.
Quinn began attending an Adult Basic Education class at Happiness House in Canandaigua, where he met Mary Beth George, a high school equivalency and literacy instructor for Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.
“Robert enrolled in the National External Diploma Program and worked diligently on his NEDP competencies,” noted George. “Although he had some anxiety and fear along the way, he continually strove for perfection and was able to use his learned coping skills to overcome his obstacles.”
In January, Quinn received his New York state high school diploma. He also participated in the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute and obtained his certificate as a certified guest service professional, providing him a head start if he decides to work in the hospitality industry.
Since receiving his diploma, Quinn has obtained his driver’s permit, is enrolled in an employment training program and is seeking employment and independent living arrangements.
Quinn thanked a number of individuals during his acceptance speech and concluded by saying, “I am honored and humbled to be receiving this award tonight. I want to say to those of you receiving your diplomas, congratulations.”
Quinn was nominated for the award by his instructor, Mary Beth George, and W-FL BOCES Principal of Special Programs Gregory Maine.
For more information about adult and continuing education programs at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, call (315) 332-7317, or visit www.wflboces.org