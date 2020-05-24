SODUS — This year, 11 area students received scholarships through Reliant’s 2020 Donald K. Rhine Scholarship program.
The recipients will be recognized through social media over the coming month. The scholarship program is open to any Reliant member who will attend or plans to attend an accredited two- or four-year college full-time in the coming school year. Created in honor of the founder of Reliant Community Credit Union, the scholarship is awarded to students who exemplify the credit union’s “people helping people” philosophy.
This year’s recipients of Reliant’s Donald K. Rhine scholarship are Robert Abel of Stanley; Gavin Buehler of Williamson; Meredith Conklin of Bloomfield; Zoe Creason of Sodus; Constance Glover of Penn Yan; Connor McVey of Williamson; Jonathan Parker of Victor; Emi Perdan of Canandaigua; Nathan Stack of Rochester; Amy Tichacek of Walworth; and Sophie Zacharek of Kirkville.
Reliant has offered the Donald K. Rhine scholarship since 1998, and has awarded more than $203,000 to members to date.
Reliant Community Credit Union is a $473 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at 800-724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.