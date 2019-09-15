NEWARK — Community Schools Director for the Wayne County Consortium Jay Roscup recently received the 2019 Newark Central School District “Friend of Education” award, given annually to an individual, organization or business that goes the extra mile to support Newark education.
Roscup, who previously worked as the Consortium’s grant administrator, has written and obtained in excess of $40 million in grants for Wayne County schools and agencies during the last five years.
Programs like Universal Pre-Kindergarten, after school programs, mental health supports and training, social emotional learning supports, curriculum development, art enrichment, services for homeless youth and many more have been supported by Roscup’s grant writing.