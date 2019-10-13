CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah eighth-grader Samantha Sullivan was selected as an alternate for the junior high area all-state treble choir festival.

She will join Clyde-Savannah students Madison Secor (grade 9) and Brianna Sullivan (grade 8) to represent their district at the New York State School Music Association Zone 2 Junior High Area All-State Festival. ”

The festival will be held on Nov. 1 and 2 at the Athena Performing Arts Center in Greece and will feature the talents of the band, orchestra, and mixed chorus, in addition to the treble choir.

