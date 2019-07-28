LYONS — The Inter-Church Council sponsored a baccalaureate service at St. Michael Church.
Members of the class of 2019 at Lyons Central School along with parents, relatives and friends were present along with the Ecumenical Choir directed by Camille Clark.
The Rev. Tedesche gave the Message, “Goodness, Joy, and true Friendship: Graduating from the School of Life.”
Lyons High School graduate and St. Michael parishioner, Olivia Sapp, was awarded the 2019 Ecumenical Faith Gift Award of $500, which goes to a deserving senior who attends a church that is a member of the Inter Church Council and meets certain criteria.
