SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls Middle School has selected students of the month for May.
Grade 6: Kiley Kolbash, Searah Reardon, Lilly Dombrowksi, Marcus Martin and Alexis Morrison.
Grade 7: Caroline Buck, Ashly Fernandez de Leon, Kassidy Bush and Alex Ferrara.
Grade 8: Branson Mestan, Julia Trickler, Jack Yancey and Lilly Smith.
