SENECA FALLS — The following students received academic awards for the 2019-20 academic year at the Seneca Falls Middle School.

Georgia Beach: Brightest Star award; Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Health/Home & Career Skills award

Tyler Beach: Art award; and Jazz Ensemble award

Daisy Belke: Spanish award

Maddison Brown: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Math award

Isabella Burlew: Math award;

Brock Calabrese: Concert Band award

Quan Cao: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Science award

Lillie Cecce: Math award

Ethan Dyson: Reading award

Alyson Furletti: Math award

Rylee Galloway: Art award

Robert Goodman: Reading award

Darien Hendrix: Jazz Ensemble award

Ryan Herman: Chorus award; and Spanish award

Gabriella Higby: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award

Griffin Hilimire: Health/Home & Career Skills award

Joshua Hutchins: Physical Education award

Hope Jones: Chorus award

Riayla Jones: Spanish award

Alexander Kaminski: General Music award

Landon Kaminski: Science award

Mariah Karalunas: Technology award

Kylee Kolbash: English/Language Arts award

Kirsten Lajewski: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Jazz Ensemble award

Kyah Lajewski: Instrumental Music award; and Physical Education award

Julia Lamanna: Chorus award

Vanyssa Larizza: Science award

Mary Little: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Concert Band award

Sienna Love: Health/Home & Career Skills award

Serafina Lux: Mary Moio Memorial award

Arianne Mahoney: Health/Home & Career Skills award

Matthew Mahoney: English/Language Arts award

Marcus Martin: Reading award

Lauren McDermott: Physical Education award

Riley McLeod: English/Language Arts award

Robert Meeks: Science award

Zion Mills: General Music award

Serenity Moore: Math award; and Technology award

Mackenzie Morlang: Andy Bush Memorial award

Alexis Morrison: Math award

Lillian Nicholson: Math award

Hannah O’Brien: Science award

Morgan O’Brien: Science award

Lauren Olmstead: Mary Ann Heid Memorial Art award; and Technology award

Jameson Olschewske: Chorus award

Rocco Palladino: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Physical Education award

Sophie Palladino: English/Language Arts award

Trace Parish: Math award

Joseph Patchen: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award

Logan Pettingill: General Music award; and Technology award

Katherine Phothirath: Concert Band award

Xavier Pollard: Math award

Kyan Powers: Chorus award; Spanish award; and Concert Band award

Searah Reardon: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award

Amelia Reese: Seneca Falls Fire Department Auxiliary award in Memory of Jane Cook; and Art award

Thomas Rook: Physical Education award

Cailette Sawtelle: Art award; and English/Language Arts award

Alissa Saxton: Art award

Jada Siders: Chorus award

Marianna Siders: Jazz Ensemble award

DeYanna Simmons: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award

Lucas Stevers: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award

Siafon Thanthima: General Music award

Ava Ticconi: Art award; and English/Language Arts award

Karter Ticconi: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award

Hanna Trickler: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award

Madelyn Verkey: General Music award

Peyton Verkey: General Music award

Makayla Williams: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Physical Education award

Harrison Wirth: Information Literacy award; and Instrumental Music award

Haley Young: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award

Kamryn Zellers: Brightest Star award; Information Literacy award; and Math award

