SENECA FALLS — The following students received academic awards for the 2019-20 academic year at the Seneca Falls Middle School.
Georgia Beach: Brightest Star award; Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Health/Home & Career Skills award
Tyler Beach: Art award; and Jazz Ensemble award
Daisy Belke: Spanish award
Maddison Brown: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Math award
Isabella Burlew: Math award;
Brock Calabrese: Concert Band award
Quan Cao: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Science award
Lillie Cecce: Math award
Ethan Dyson: Reading award
Alyson Furletti: Math award
Rylee Galloway: Art award
Robert Goodman: Reading award
Darien Hendrix: Jazz Ensemble award
Ryan Herman: Chorus award; and Spanish award
Gabriella Higby: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award
Griffin Hilimire: Health/Home & Career Skills award
Joshua Hutchins: Physical Education award
Hope Jones: Chorus award
Riayla Jones: Spanish award
Alexander Kaminski: General Music award
Landon Kaminski: Science award
Mariah Karalunas: Technology award
Kylee Kolbash: English/Language Arts award
Kirsten Lajewski: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Jazz Ensemble award
Kyah Lajewski: Instrumental Music award; and Physical Education award
Julia Lamanna: Chorus award
Vanyssa Larizza: Science award
Mary Little: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Concert Band award
Sienna Love: Health/Home & Career Skills award
Serafina Lux: Mary Moio Memorial award
Arianne Mahoney: Health/Home & Career Skills award
Matthew Mahoney: English/Language Arts award
Marcus Martin: Reading award
Lauren McDermott: Physical Education award
Riley McLeod: English/Language Arts award
Robert Meeks: Science award
Zion Mills: General Music award
Serenity Moore: Math award; and Technology award
Mackenzie Morlang: Andy Bush Memorial award
Alexis Morrison: Math award
Lillian Nicholson: Math award
Hannah O’Brien: Science award
Morgan O’Brien: Science award
Lauren Olmstead: Mary Ann Heid Memorial Art award; and Technology award
Jameson Olschewske: Chorus award
Rocco Palladino: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Physical Education award
Sophie Palladino: English/Language Arts award
Trace Parish: Math award
Joseph Patchen: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award
Logan Pettingill: General Music award; and Technology award
Katherine Phothirath: Concert Band award
Xavier Pollard: Math award
Kyan Powers: Chorus award; Spanish award; and Concert Band award
Searah Reardon: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award
Amelia Reese: Seneca Falls Fire Department Auxiliary award in Memory of Jane Cook; and Art award
Thomas Rook: Physical Education award
Cailette Sawtelle: Art award; and English/Language Arts award
Alissa Saxton: Art award
Jada Siders: Chorus award
Marianna Siders: Jazz Ensemble award
DeYanna Simmons: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award
Lucas Stevers: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award
Siafon Thanthima: General Music award
Ava Ticconi: Art award; and English/Language Arts award
Karter Ticconi: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award
Hanna Trickler: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award
Madelyn Verkey: General Music award
Peyton Verkey: General Music award
Makayla Williams: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award; and Physical Education award
Harrison Wirth: Information Literacy award; and Instrumental Music award
Haley Young: Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Social Studies award
Kamryn Zellers: Brightest Star award; Information Literacy award; and Math award