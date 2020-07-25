SENECA FALLS — Three community leaders have been recognized by the Seneca Falls Rotary Club as Paul Harris Heroes.
In separate ceremonies, the Club recognized their leadership and service to the community during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Vickie Swinehart and the Seneca County Health Department, Kathy Taras and Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation as well as Rhonda Jasper and the United Way of Seneca County received Paul Harris Fellows from Dr. Timothy Ryan, chairman of the Rotary Foundation committee.
The award is the highest recognition that Rotary can bestow upon its members.
Swinehart is director of public health for Seneca County. She and her staff have worked throughout the pandemic to keep citizens safe and to supply first responders with essential materials and testing supplies. She helped organize the single local testing site for Seneca County’s first responders. Under her direction, local health facilities were supplied with essential PPE. Throughout the pandemic her staff has overseen the medical care of all quarantined patients and their contacts, making home visits and completing contact tracing.
Swinehart continues to carry out the state’s reopening plans, acting as a consultant for the board of supervisors and keeping Seneca County residents safe and informed.
Taras is a nurse practitioner at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation in Waterloo. In March, after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, Taras and administrator Mary Lee Burnell helped establish a safe and effective isolation plan for the facility. As conditions stabilized, a sister-facility became severely infected. “Covid negative” patients were transferred into her facility. The majority of these patients eventually turned positive for the virus. Taras and the Seneca staff cared for these patients on a separate wing of the facility.
Currently all transfers have been returned to their home facility. Seneca Nursing and Rehab remains Covid-19 free at this time. Taras also cared for multiple Covid patients in a neighboring facility.
Jasper is executive director of the United Way of Seneca County and the 2019-20 past president of the Seneca Falls Rotary Club. As president she oversaw many projects that Rotarians completed to help those affected by the pandemic. Rotarians distributed food and treats to local agencies such as medical, police, and essential workers. They bought and donated hand sanitizer to local reopening businesses. Donations were made to support the backpack program to help feed school children.
As with many service organizations, Rotary’s fundraising efforts have been severely restricted. Despite this adversity, Jasper saw to it that essential agencies maintained their routine funding from Rotary.
Jasper also provided oversight for a project to make and supply masks to anyone who needed them. With thanks to over 75 volunteers and donors, the United Way has provided more than 10,000 donated masks to Seneca County residents and employers. To obtain a mask, send your address to uwseneca@uwseneca.org. If a household includes a high-risk person or essential worker in need of a mask, include that information in the email request and an effort to accommodate will be made.
“We realize that no one individual works in isolation,” said Ryan. “We present these award to say thanks and honor the[se] individuals and the organizations they represent. The work of many hands has helped to lighten the burden. I certainly know that the individuals cited live by Rotary’s motto ‘Service Above Self’. We are proud to honor them as Paul Harris Heroes.”
Recently, the club was recognized as a 100% Paul Harris Club. All of its members have received this honor.