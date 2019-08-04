Gary Smith, formerly of Keuka College, has been named vice president of innovation and workforce development at Trocaire College in Buffalo.
During his 25 years at Keuka, Smith served in several administrative and faculty capacities including as a tenured professor in business and management. Additionally, he served as chair of the Business and Management Division and vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing & Communication, and International Relations. As principal investigator of a Teagle Foundation grant, he coordinated efforts to better integrate liberal arts into the business curriculum.
Smith’s academic and administrative leadership in that role resulted in the profound growth of nontraditional and international academic programs and enrollment. During this time Keuka grew from less than 1,000 students on the home campus to more than 5,000 students across 20 locations in Central New York, 10 international partners in Asia and online. They also expanded into several professional graduate programs.
Founded in 1958 in Buffalo by the Sisters of Mercy, Trocaire College is a private, career-oriented Catholic college that strives to empower students toward personal enrichment, dignity and self-worth through education. For more information, visit www.trocaire.edu.
