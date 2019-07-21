SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce awarded three scholarships to graduating members of the Class of 2019.
The $500 Ernie Piekunka Memorial Award was presented to Jahmar Malloy. Two $300 awards were presented to Maria Del Carmen Gomez Vasquez and Madeline Vineyard.
The scholarship raffle was started in 2003 and since then over $240,000 has been awarded. In 2009 it was decided that one award each year would be given in the name of Ernie Piekunka. Students must submit an essay based on questions the Chamber provides and the school scholarship committee determines the winners. In the past, awards have gone to students that are in need and show an interest in business related study. They may be attending a two-year, four-year, or technical school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.