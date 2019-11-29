GENEVA — Karen Springmeier and Mike Davis were presented workforce awards at the 2019 Statewide Workforce Awards conference Oct. 29 in Rochester, in conjunction with the Partners for Workforce Transformation conference.
The event is done in partnership with the New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals and the state Economic Development Council, and included more than 400 workforce and economic development professionals from across the state.
Springmeier, executive director of the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment board, was presented with the Statewide Leadership award. This is awarded to a person or entity in the state that deserves recognition for their impact on workforce development services and policies across the state. She received the Statewide Leadership Award for her 40 years of leadership at both the state and local level.
Davis, representing the IBEW 840, was awarded the Business Leadership award. The award honors a business leader who has locally supported workforce and economic development efforts. This business must have a proven track record of working with workforce development programs and/or initiatives; and serves as a vocal advocate for workforce in the local business community. He was nominated by Mike Manikowski, director of the Ontario County IDA and Springmeier. Davis serves as chairman of the IDA and as a member of the Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board.