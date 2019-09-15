FARMINGTON — Tiffany Zambrana was named student of the month for September at Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 Route 332.
Zambran, 23, has attended Cobblestone since last November. Her favorite activities include drawing, painting, coloring, and music. She also speaks fluent Spanish. Her favorite class at Cobblestone is art.
Now a Canandaigua resident, she graduated from East High School in Rochester.
For more information about Cobblestone Arts Center’s program for people with disabilities, visit CobblestoneArtsCenter.com or call (585) 398-0220.
Cobblestone is Medicaid waivered and offers transportation.