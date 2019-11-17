LYONS – Hunter DeHaven has been named a student of the week at Lyons High School.
He was nominated by Tina Wilfeard.
GENEVA — FLX Solidarity Network will present “From Refugee to Citizen: A Conversation with Chol Majok” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Common Room at the Scandling Center, 300 Pulteney St.
SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls Middle School selected students of the month for October.
Local students have received the Key Award at Elmira College.