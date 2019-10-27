LYONS – Alaura Morahan has been named a student of the week at Lyons High School.
She was nominated by Tammy Maddock.
CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., will host a World Diabetes Day forum focusing on diabetes and stroke on Thursday, Nov. 7.
GENEVA — The Geneva City Democratic Committee will host a public Democratic Candidate Happy House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Lake Street Station, 41 Lake St.
CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah students in grades 6 through 12 were recently recognized for their leadership abilities.