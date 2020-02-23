Student Of The Week: Lyons High School Feb 23, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LYONS – Kendra Feiock has been named a student of the week at Lyons High School.She was nominated by Don Winslow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lyons High School Student Kendra Feiock Don Winslow Lyons Week Recommended for you Loading... Loading... News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Our daily headlines delivered to your inbox each morning for your reading pleasure. Breaking News Receive news and emergency updates as soon as the stories unfold. Obituaries Get the latest obituaries from the Finger Lakes Times. You must select at least one email list. 