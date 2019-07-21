PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Rotary Club honored two Students of the Month on June 11 at its weekly lunch meeting at Top of the Lake.
Every month of each school year the club honors students who demonstrate The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.
Penn Yan Middle School student Jacob Loveland was presented by his English teacher, Mike Hall, and his school counselor, Joanne Canty. His parents, Bill and Amy Loveland, also attended.
Penn Yan Academy student Brittanie Chisenall was selected by her teacher, Nichole Russell.
Each received a framed “Student of the Month” certificate and a $25 gift card from Longs’ Cards and Books. This program is supported by Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Fingerlakes, and Lyons National Bank.
