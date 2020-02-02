CLIFTON SPRINGS — Midlakes Middle School has selected students of the month for December.
Grade 7: Chloe Collett and Jacob O’Brien.
Grade 8: Amelia Maslyn and Aaron Crouch.
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some rain may mix in. High 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: February 2, 2020 @ 7:21 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.