PENN YAN — Penn Yan Rotary Club recently recognized two students of the month at its weekly lunch meeting at Top of the Lake restaurant.
The club honors an outstanding Penn Yan Middle School student and Penn Yan Academy student who demonstrate Rotary’s Four Way Test.
Emma Hamm of Penn Yan Middle School was presented by her ELA teacher, Sara Pragle, and school counselor, Meghan Trombley. They described Hamm as a role model who has led her classmates in projects that support others in the community. Her parents, Jared and Crystal Hamm, attended the lunch.
Ellie Cromheecke of Penn Yan Academy was presented by her ELA, College English teacher, Jeremiah Chaffee, who introduced her as “a thinker” who doesn’t shy away from tough concepts and ideas. Cromheecke has been a member of academic contest teams. Ellie’s mother, Lorena Inscho, attended the lunch.
Hamm and Cromheecke each received a framed certificate and a $25 gift card from Long’s Cards and Books.
This program is supported by Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.