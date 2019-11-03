WATERLOO — Waterloo High School has selected students of the quarter.
Grade 9: Amelia Burm and Noah Barber.
Grade 10: Lissen Turner and Thomas Paine.
Grade 11: Heaven Murphy and Devin Felber.
Grade 12: Clarissa Robson and Dillon McCann.
RUSHVILLE — Amy Carroll, daughter of Peggy Carroll and Roger Carroll, has been named to the dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park.
LYONS – Emily Fischer has been named a student of the week at Lyons High School.
LYONS – Arianna VanKoevering has been named a student of the week at Lyons Middle School.