CANANDAIGUA — Seven Finger Lakes Community College employees and two students were recognized during commencement on May 18 as recipients of SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.
Recipients were as follows:
• Margaret “Meg” Gillio of Pittsford was honored for excellence in faculty service. An associate professor of English, she has been with FLCC since 2010.
• Izy Grooms of Victor was honored for excellence in teaching. She started at FLCC as an adjunct in 2008 and now serves as an associate professor of nutrition and dietetics.
• Jennie Erdle of Shortsville was honored for excellence in professional service. Since 2013 she has served as the director of student life. She chairs the college’s Veterans Advocacy Council and has helped expand services and support to veteran and military students. In partnership with the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, she created a Women’s Initiative on Leadership program at FLCC that has yielded more than 450 student graduates in six years.
• Lenore Friend of South Bristol was honored for excellence in professional service. She has served as director of public relations and community affairs since 2013, following just over three years as a community affairs specialist. She oversees internal and external communications; use of college facilities by external organizations and businesses; and Finger Lakes TV, the public access television station housed at the college. She also co-directs the annual commencement ceremony.
• Charlene Fairman of Stanley was honored for excellence in classified service. A 1989 graduate of the then-Community College of the Finger Lakes, she has been employed for over 10 years as an office specialist. Working in the Community Affairs Office, she handles everything from media inquiries to facility use reservations. She assists participants in the Ontario ARC College Experience Program at FLCC — just recently, she helped create an internship for a participant. Additionally, she has created a scholarship, “The Awesome A’s,” named for her children and designated for a student who plans to work with the disabled.
• Jo-Hannah Reynolds of Dresden was honored for excellence in adjunct teaching. With the college since 2009, she has taught an array of music classes, from Master Composers to Music Appreciation. She shares her talent with music recording students by performing in their recording sessions and by taking part in the Music Department’s annual Composers’ Forum in which students bring original compositions for constructive criticism.
• Heman Sweet of Clifton Springs was honored for excellence in adjunct teaching. Since 2006 he has taught history and anthropology at FLCC. He is credited with the development and oversight of the latter program, and his instruction includes experiential opportunities: He co-led an archaeological dig near the main campus in his spring semester course, Principles of Archaeology. An Air Force veteran, Sweet helped establish the college’s first Veteran Advocacy Council, secured the services of a licensed Veterans Affairs counselor on campus, offered a series of veteran advocate training programs, and helps organize an annual week of events honoring the military at FLCC.
FLCC’s recipients of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence were Jillian Bond of Aurora and Blinne Krieger of Fairport. Both earned associate degrees in liberal arts and sciences in December. Bond’s concentration was in humanities and fine arts while Krieger’s focus was humanities.
In her time at FLCC, Bond received several academic awards, and presented at the National Collegiate Honors Council Conference. She held several leadership roles, including serving as an orientation leader, tutor, and supplemental instructor. She also worked on the college’s literary magazine and served as the scenic artist for a theatrical production.
Krieger transferred to Baldwin Wallace University where she is majoring in history and minoring in religion.
