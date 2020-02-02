CLIFTON SPRINGS — Eighth-grader Nikki Szalay improved upon a third-place finish last year to win the 2020 Midlakes Spelling Bee by correctly spelling “marinate” in the championship round in front of family and classmates in the Midlakes High School auditorium.
Josephine Rogers, a fifth-grader, took second-place and will join Szalay in the Regional Spelling Bee at Hobart and William Smith Colleges on March 21. Third-grader Alejandro Caraballo, who finished third, will serve as an alternate.
Each received a certificate and a cash award donated by the Midlakes Parent-Teacher Organization.
Szalay said she employed a different strategy from previous years to prepare for the Midlakes Spelling Bee held on Jan. 16.
“I looked at the list and I wrote down the words that I wasn’t sure of,” she said. “Last year, I didn’t do that. I just looked at the words and kept repeating them in my head. I think writing them down helped.”
The Midlakes Spelling Bee is a part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which began more than 90 years ago, and the 27th year for the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Regional Spelling Bee.
“We are very proud of all of our competitors. They worked hard to get to this point,” said Suzanne Russell, a coordinator of the Spelling Bee and a speech-language pathologist at Midlakes Elementary School. “It is a wonderful enrichment opportunity. Participation improves spelling, but also increases vocabulary, develops a love of language, and cultivates confidence, poise, and sportsmanship. Thanks to all who supported the spellers and to those whose help made the 2020 Bee a success.”
Midlakes’ 2020 competition was 14 rounds and included 31 students representing grades 3 to 8 who demonstrated spelling prowess at their grade levels.
Szalay said she tried to spell out all of the words during the competition.
“There were a couple of tough ones,” she said. “I’d definitely say that it is a lot of fun. I am also excited to prepare for the regionals.”