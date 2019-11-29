NEWARK — Three Newark High School students are members of the 2019-20 Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra, the highest-level youth orchestra in The Hochstein School’s four-tier youth orchestra program.
They are NHS junior and French horn player Rachel George, who is the HYSO Principal Horn, NHS junior Joshua Mercer, a percussionist and Elijah Malach, a sophomore at NHS who plays trumpet.
The HYSO is an advanced youth orchestra comprised of grade 7 to 12 advanced musicians from all over the Rochester region. Students compete annually for a seat in the orchestra, performing in at least four concerts throughout the school year. This season, students from 27 schools are participating.
The HYSO’s first concert of the year was held Nov. 10 in Hochstein Performance Hall. The program included Felix Mendelssohn’s tempestuous “Hebrides Overture (“Fingal’s Cave”), the zestful symphonic work “Open the Door” by Vermont contemporary composer Gwyneth Walker, Camille Saint-Saëns’ evocative “Danse Macabre,” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s dramatic “Romeo and Juliet Overture Fantasy.”
Since 2000, the HYSO has performed in cities in Spain, Portugal, Austria, France, Germany, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, and Ireland. The orchestra made its Carnegie Hall debut in 2002 and will tour in Germany and the Czech Republic in spring 2020.
In 2020, The Hochstein School celebrates its centennial and, as part of the celebration, the Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform a special concert on the Live from Hochstein concert series on March 18, 2020, which will be broadcast live on WXXI 91.5 FM.
George, who has been playing the French horn since she was in fourth grade, has been taking private French horn lessons at Hochstein since she was in seventh grade. She was in its Junior Wind Symphony when she was in seventh and eighth grades; was in Philharmonia when she was in eighth grade; in the Youth Wind Symphony in ninth and 10th grade, in addition to being a member of the HYSO the last two years. This year, because she is HYSO’s Principal Horn, she was awarded the Gretchen Snedeker Memorial Endowed Scholarship that covers Hochstein’s tuition for a full year.