CANANDAIGUA — Three awards were presented by the Central Western Zone of the New York State Retired Teachers at their annual meeting at Kings Catering.
These awards are given to newly retired teachers (2019) who have shown exemplary service to their school district and community. These awards are named after Elsie Epke and Betty Meagher, deceased retired educators.
Gina Suffredini of Waterloo served as a coach, union officer, department chair and professional development presenter as well as a contract negotiations chair. She is a village trustee and has served as deputy mayor. She has been Waterloo Rotarian of the Year and a Paul Harris Fellow as well as a St. Mary’s Parish council member. She retired as a speech pathologist in Waterloo.
Sherry Waltman Kramer of Wayland Cohocton Schools, as a kindergarten teacher. She served as chairperson and assisted with high school activities and was a chaperone. She created the BOCES kindergarten math program along with coordinating the Lions Club eye screening program. She volunteers with the Salvation Army and Christmas programs and vacation Bible school. Waltman is a softball coach and a church elder. She also works with foster children.
Randall Ott, of Manchester-Shortsville Schools, taught physics as well as reading skills. He is a member of many educational service groups. He received a University of Rochester Excellence in Secondary Teaching award. He is an officer and trustee of the Red Jacket Community Library and a community leader. Ott also assists homeless students and mentors fellow educators.