SENECA FALLS — Cornell University scholar Keith Tidball of Seneca Falls was recently selected for a 2019 SHIFT Award for his work at the nexus of outdoor recreation, conservation and public health.
The 2019 Shaping How we Invest For Tomorrow Festival, held each year in Jackson Hole, Wyo., focused on “nature as medicine.”
Tidball, of Cornell’s Department of Natural Resources, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, conducts integrated research, extension, and outreach activities in the area of ecological dimensions of human security. The overarching theme of his work is better understanding how to amplify recruitment of citizen conservationists and resulting development and proliferation of a 21st century land ethic.
According to Tidball, this conservation ethic often emerges intensely in places and time periods characterized by violence, conflict, disaster or war. Thus, his work often occurs in “hot spots” or “red zones” and is focused on therapeutic attributes of nature and outdoor recreation among returning combatants and survivors of traumatic large scale events such as major disasters or war.
“When our personal existence is most threatened, we seem to remember our vital connection to the rest of the ecosystem, to nature, and we urgently seek to be reconnected with other life, other living things,” Tidball said.
A veteran himself, Tidball is focused on how time outdoors and outdoor settings can increase well-being and enhance resilience of not only combat wounded military veterans, but also currently serving service members and their families.
“So much of what we fight for, what is America, is bound up in our great wild places, our woods and waters. What we fight for is what we care about most, what we need most, what we hold most precious — that which is vital: Nature.”
Each autumn The SHIFT Festival explores issues at the intersection of outdoor recreation, conservation and public health. The event builds each year’s program around The SHIFT Awards, which recognize initiatives that make innovative, impactful, and replicable contributions to conservation and public health through human-powered outdoor recreation.
For 2019, SHIFT developed the business case for nature as medicine: How time spent outside can offset medical health care costs, contribute to military readiness and become a sustainable revenue model for insurance companies.
Official selections for The SHIFT Awards, which SHIFT researchers identified after evaluating more than 300 initiatives at the nexus of outdoor recreation, conservation and public health, were featured during the 2019 programming in workshops, in panels and as keynote speakers.
SHIFT is a project of The Center for Jackson Hole, whose mission is to strengthen the coalition of interests devoted to our natural world.
For more information, visit SHIFTJH.org.