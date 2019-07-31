PALMYRA — Linda S. Tome, of Palmyra, and member of local American Legion Auxiliary James R. Hickey Unit 120, was elected president of the New York State American Legion Auxiliary at the recent 99th annual Convention in Buffalo.
Tome is a Kodak/ITT retiree with over 30 years of human resources experience. Since retiring, she developed and managed 24-Hour Helping Hands, a non-medical homemaker service agency. .
During her term, Tome will focus on the future of the organization’s services in meeting the needs of veterans in communities throughout New York state, as well as promoting the American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State program.
She also has chosen to raise funds to support Stop Soldier Suicide, a not-for-profit organization which aims to stop soldier (service member and veteran) suicide. Stop Soldier Suicide provides simple and efficient processes to help troops and veterans navigate the maze of programs and services available, connect them to the right solutions for their needs, and provide case management and follow-ups at regular intervals.
Tome, an ALA member for over 20 years, is eligible for membership through her father, Adrian Klaeysen, who served in the Army during World War II.
To learn more, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
