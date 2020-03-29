FLINT — Students recognized as Top of the Trade for January at Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center were:
Adult student: Ben Wilder of AME Academy
Canandaigua: Alexander Briggs, criminal justice II; Arabella Cruz, culinary arts; Austin Lichaa, AME Academy; Avery Cornish, criminal justice I; Jacqueline Hood, cosmetology I; Makai Wise, computer technology; Molly Rodriguez, cosmetology II; and Zachary Chappell, criminal justice II
Dundee: Alexander Dykes, automotive technology II; Justin Wood, diesel technology; and Makenzie Cratsley, veterinary services
Marcus Whitman: Athena Saxton, health professions II; Evan Gray, auto body; Gracie Christiaansen, New Vision Health Therapy Science; Mattison Cummings, health professions I; and Sybil Burgess, education professions
Midlakes: Antonio Carrasquel, auto body; Cierra Caldwell, health professions II; Hailey Wyman, health profession I; and Luis Villegas, culinary arts
Penn Yan: Scott Davis Jr., carpentry,; and Terry Hamilton, automotive technology II
Red Jacket: Hunter Fitzpatric, electrical trades
Seneca Falls: Caleb Turner, computer technology; and Leyah Pearson, English
Waterloo: Amber Labrado, culinary arts; and Carlie Jensen, criminal justice I