FLINT — The following students were named Top of the Trade for October at the Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center.
Canandaigua Academy: Brandon Wolfe, culinary arts; Brianna Ruggles, Health Professions; Cade Wetherwax, culinary arts; Conner Brizzee, criminal justice; Destiny Lippincott, Education Professions; Jacob McMillen, auto body; and Jesse Vasquez, carpentry
Dundee: Samantha Jones, electrical trades
Geneva: Carly McCarthy, Health Professions; and Justin Trunzo, AME Academy
Marcus Whitman: Ethan Whipple, diesel technology; and Taylor Rodgers, auto body
Midlakes: Anne Hyde, vet science; Elise Stines, cosmetology II; Matthew White, diesel technology; and Zachary Gavette, electrical trades
Mynderse Academy: Caleb Turner, computer technology; Nicole Years, emergency medical services; and Wyatt Condrey, criminal justice II
Red Jacket High School: Jacob Anderson, carpentry; and Kimber-Lyn Dobear, vet science
Waterloo: Clarissa Robson, criminal justice; and Josiah Soto, computer technology