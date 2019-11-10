FLINT — A number of students at the Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center have been named Top of the Trade for September.
Home school: Ashley White, health professions
Canandaigua Academy: Riley Murphy, EMS Academy; and Arabella Cruz, culinary arts
Dundee: Melina Everetts, animal science; Justin Wood, diesel technology; Lacy Cole, criminal justice II; Annie Lown, graphic media production and English
Geneva: Alazay Harris, criminal justice I; and Ashley Sheppard, graphic media production
Marcus Whitman: Ryan Gage, carpentry; Daniel Vaughan, electrical trades; Ashton Akens, English 12; Olivia Hudson, vet science; and Makayla Selvek, carpentry
Midlakes: Grace Whiffen, vet science; Cierra Caldwell, health professions; Haley Buisch, animal science; Jacob Spence, diesel technology; and Ryan Villnave, electrical trades
Mynderse Academy: Riley Booth, Farm to Table SAA; and Nicole Engster, New Vision Health Therapy Sciences
Penn Yan: Lukas Rood, AME Academy; Scott Davis carpentry; and Adam Scutt, computer technology
Red Jacket High School: Jaden Lloyd, auto body; Jadon Mazur, conservation; and Karlie Malone, Farm to Table SAA
Waterloo: Emma Smithers, New Vision Health Therapy Sciences; Autumn Sensenig, criminal justice I; and Margot White, EMS Academy