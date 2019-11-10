FLINT — A number of students at the Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center have been named Top of the Trade for September.

Home school: Ashley White, health professions

Canandaigua Academy: Riley Murphy, EMS Academy; and Arabella Cruz, culinary arts

Dundee: Melina Everetts, animal science; Justin Wood, diesel technology; Lacy Cole, criminal justice II; Annie Lown, graphic media production and English

Geneva: Alazay Harris, criminal justice I; and Ashley Sheppard, graphic media production

Marcus Whitman: Ryan Gage, carpentry; Daniel Vaughan, electrical trades; Ashton Akens, English 12; Olivia Hudson, vet science; and Makayla Selvek, carpentry

Midlakes: Grace Whiffen, vet science; Cierra Caldwell, health professions; Haley Buisch, animal science; Jacob Spence, diesel technology; and Ryan Villnave, electrical trades

Mynderse Academy: Riley Booth, Farm to Table SAA; and Nicole Engster, New Vision Health Therapy Sciences

Penn Yan: Lukas Rood, AME Academy; Scott Davis carpentry; and Adam Scutt, computer technology

Red Jacket High School: Jaden Lloyd, auto body; Jadon Mazur, conservation; and Karlie Malone, Farm to Table SAA

Waterloo: Emma Smithers, New Vision Health Therapy Sciences; Autumn Sensenig, criminal justice I; and Margot White, EMS Academy

