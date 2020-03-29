FLINT — Students who were recognized as Top of the Trade for December 2019 at Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center were:
Canandaigua: Brandon Snover, culinary arts: Noah Ressue, conservation; Zack Palmer, AME Academy; Christopher Chapman-Taylor, criminal justice; Jack Gerstner, culinary arts; and Tyrell Ribble, diesel technology
Dundee: Sheyenne Ayers, cosmetology; Skye Strickland, computer technology; Ryleigh Hunt, cosmetology; and Kayla Andrews, veterinary science
Finger Lakes Secondary School: Cody Laskoski and Bradley Schultz, both Farm to Table SAA
Geneva: Shonyeah Douglas, criminal justice; Raphet Perez, auto body; and Ashly Paulino, health professions
Manchester-Shortsville: Erica Rennie, health professions; and Jacob Myers, electrical trades
Marcus Whitman: Emily Paddock, New Vision Health Therapy; Gina Rossi, culinary arts; Kyle Frey, conservation; and Rory Wright, auto body
Midlakes: Austin Cook, veterinary science; and Kyle Finizio, diesel technology
Penn Yan: Jonathan Droney, electrical trades
Waterloo: Clarissa Robson, criminal justice; Alyssa Darling, education professions; and Dylan Grinnell, criminal justice