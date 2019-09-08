MACEDON — Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum Organization of Macedon will be traveling to Ivrea, Italy on Sept. 12-15 to participate in the World Fife and Drum Festival.
This is the first Italian edition of the International Festival of Pipes and Drums existing in the world. Members will be attending with Belgium, France, Switzerland, Czech Republic and 10 local groups for a total of over 500 participants.
The event was created with a dual purpose: to provide reciprocal hospitality to the countries and groups that have previously hosted (France, Belgium, USA) and above all to appreciate the culture and heritage of each country’s historic music and instruments.
To add to the realism, the Corps uses handmade wooden fifes and rope tension deep Snare and Bass Drums — like those used by the founding father of the country.
For more information, visit www.towpathvolunteers.org. Videos and pictures from the trip will be posted on the site.