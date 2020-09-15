Five Ontario County students are in the running for National Merit Scholarships.
Canandaigua Academy seniors Aidan Decker and Paige Lammers, along with Victor High School Class of 2021 members Austin Kuntz, Nicholas Merante, and Benjamin Raduns, are five of about 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.
Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the National Merit Scholarship Corp. competition. More than 90% of semifinalists are expected to become finalists, with roughly 7,600 expected to earn scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
The 65-year-old NMSC is a non-profit organization that operates without government assistance. Scholarships are underwritten by the organization with its own funds and about 400 businesses and institutions of higher education.