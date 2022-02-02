CANANDAIGUA — Two former Bristol Mountain Freestyle athletes, Chris Lillis (Freestyle Aerials) and Dylan Walczyk (Freestyle Moguls) will represent Team USA at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.
“We couldn’t be prouder,” said Bristol Mountain General Manager Dan Fuller in a press release. “Congratulations to both Chris and Dylan on this incredible achievement after many years of hard work. We can’t wait to cheer for them in Beijing!”
Lillis started taking lessons at Bristol Mountain when he was 5 years old. By the age of 7 he decided to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and join the Bristol Freestyle Team. He quickly excelled in many aspects of freestyle skiing but especially jumping. He qualified his backflip by the age of 10 at the water ramps in Lake Placid. Lillis has a U.S. National Championship title, multiple World Cup Medals, and last season he won a Silver Medal at the World Freestyle Skiing Championships with one of the highest scored jumps ever recorded in the sport.
Walczyk started with the Bristol Freestyle Team as a mogul skier at the age of 8 back in 2002. By 11 years old he was regularly winning events finishing ahead of boys that were five years older than him. At the age of 14 he moved to Colorado with his family to continue his training. In 2013 at his first World Cup he took a Bronze Medal. During his career he has multiple World Cup Medals, four World Championship appearances and is the only athlete to win the FIS NorAm Tour 3 times. Walczyk has dedicated 20 years of his life to represent the USA at the Olympics and his dream has finally come true.
Walczyk will compete in the qualifying round for moguls on Feb. 3 before the Opening Ceremony. The finals for Men’s Moguls are Feb. 5.
Lillis will compete in the debut of the Mixed Team Aerials event, which features a team of three athletes of mixed gender with individual scores combined for a total score over two final rounds on Feb. 10. He will also compete in the Men’s Aerials event with qualifying taking place on Feb. 15 and finals scheduled for Feb. 16.