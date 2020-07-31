WATERLOO — The following awards and scholarships were presented to members of the Class of 2020 earlier this year and at the Waterloo High School commencement.
Sean Bronson: Theodore Smith Jr. Scholarship; Scholarship Academic Excellence Award; Gold Key
Hannah Cole: Norman & Anna Gould Scholarship
McKenna Cronberger: Gold Key
Dylan DeLucia: Peter K. Thummler Memorial Scholarship
Emily Ferguson: Gold Key
Calista Folk: Gold Key
Kaitlyn Jolly: Gold Key
Thomas Nolan Kennedy: Karen L. Adler-Hoven Memorial Scholarship
Joel Kraft: Gold Key
Aaliyah Mason: Gold Key
Alexandria Nicolini: Gold Key
William Paine: Scholarship Academic Excellence Award; Gold Key
Jillian Panek: Gold Key
Tia Parmelee: Norman & Anna Gould Scholarship
Emma Smithers: Citizenship Award; Thompson Health Guild Deborah L. Kimble Memorial Scholarship; Gold Key
Sennett Turner: Waterloo Rotary Memorial Scholarship; Orville Cook Scholarship; Gold Key
Erik Verdehem: Peter K. Thummler Memorial Scholarship
Jarrad Wakefield: Scholarship Academic Excellence Award