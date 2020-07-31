WATERLOO — The following awards and scholarships were presented to members of the Class of 2020 earlier this year and at the Waterloo High School commencement.

Sean Bronson: Theodore Smith Jr. Scholarship; Scholarship Academic Excellence Award; Gold Key

Hannah Cole: Norman & Anna Gould Scholarship

McKenna Cronberger: Gold Key

Dylan DeLucia: Peter K. Thummler Memorial Scholarship

Emily Ferguson: Gold Key

Calista Folk: Gold Key

Kaitlyn Jolly: Gold Key

Thomas Nolan Kennedy: Karen L. Adler-Hoven Memorial Scholarship

Joel Kraft: Gold Key

Aaliyah Mason: Gold Key

Alexandria Nicolini: Gold Key

William Paine: Scholarship Academic Excellence Award; Gold Key

Jillian Panek: Gold Key

Tia Parmelee: Norman & Anna Gould Scholarship

Emma Smithers: Citizenship Award; Thompson Health Guild Deborah L. Kimble Memorial Scholarship; Gold Key

Sennett Turner: Waterloo Rotary Memorial Scholarship; Orville Cook Scholarship; Gold Key

Erik Verdehem: Peter K. Thummler Memorial Scholarship

Jarrad Wakefield: Scholarship Academic Excellence Award

Tags

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...