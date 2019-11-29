WATERLOO — Waterloo High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony Nov. 4 in the high school auditorium.
Chapter president Sennett Turner led the ceremony, and science teacher Keriann Mietz was the guest speaker. Senior Aaliyah Mason sang “Standing By” for the processional, and new inductee Julianna Struzik sang “What a Wonderful World” during the ceremony.
Inductees received membership certificates from high school principal, Mary Thomas-Madonna.
A reception was held after the ceremony for all who attended.
The following students were selected based on their scholarship, service, leadership and character:
Seniors: Hannah Cole, McKenzie DeWolf, Brady Lax, Clarissa Robson and Jonathon Stuck
Juniors: McKenzie Barber, Leslie Brewer, Madison DeFrancesco, Jacob DiGiovanni, Gabriella Di Santo, Joycelyn Dressing, Kimberly Fish, Olivia Godley, Maliyah Mateo, Brian Oddi, Cora Orego, Bryanna Page, Colby Roberts, Julianna Struzik, David Tillinghast and Nehemiah Williams.