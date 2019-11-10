WILLIAMSON — Lia Lando, News 8 at Sunrise anchor, presented the Golden Apple award to the Wayne Technical and Career Center’s Auto Body Repair instructor, Jeremy Tiffany.
Jeremy Tiffany was nominated by Patty Callahan, parent of Auto Body Repair senior, Sean Callahan of Marion. In the nomination, Callahan praised Tiffany for being a great role model and for giving her son and his classmates respect, encouragement and training to be successful when they graduate.
Tiffany is entering his 23rd year of teaching with the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.
Devin Tunison is his teacher assistant.