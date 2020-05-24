ROCHESTER — Wegmans Food Markets is awarding college tuition assistance to 1,842 recipients for the upcoming academic year through the Wegmans Employee Scholarship Program.
The company expects to pay out approximately $5 million in tuition assistance to both new and returning scholarship recipients during the 2020-21 school year.
This year’s scholarship recipients from the Times’ readership include:
Canandaigua store: Katherine Bateman, Elaina Bement, Kyle Bentley, Chloe Ciranni, Samuel Conlon, Chelsea Doell, Emma Kesel, Lily McFadden, Quyen Nguyen, Lizeth Resendiz Rojo, Sarah Roat, Nicholas Samodurov and Madison Steele
Geneva store: Jonathan Ferrer, Rebecca Frarey, Lucas Koczent, Ciara Steele, Kandice Tillman and Emilie Twitchell
Newark store: Tristan Allen, Parker Casselman, Monica Colasurdo, Jenna Duffy, Joshua Jensen, Evelyn LoTempio and Lauren Mac Taggar
Since the program began in 1984, more than 40,000 Wegmans employees have been awarded scholarships totaling $125 million.
“Our employees play such a vital role in our company and we are so grateful for them, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Colleen Wegman, president & CEO of the family supermarket chain.
During the weekend of June 13-14, Wegmans will recognize all graduating employees with a graduation certificate and a gift to help them celebrate at home.
Part-time employee scholarship recipients are eligible to receive up to $1,500 per year for four years (a maximum of $6,000), and full-time employees can receive up to $2,200 per year for four years (up to $8,800 total).