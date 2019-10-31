Several Yates County 4-H’ers participated in events at this year’s New York State Fair.
Six members took part in animal science shows and knowledge competitions:
Laura Bagley: Senior Dressage Training Level Test 1, fifth; Senior Dressage Training Level Test 2, seventh; Senior Dressage Training Level Test 3, seventh; Senior Western Trail, sixth; Western Pleasure, Pony, third; Western Road Hack, Pony, fifth; Western Horsemanship, Pony, fourth; Western Stock Seat Equitation, Pony, third; Texas T, Pony, first; Pole Bending, Pony, sixth; Straight-Line Barrels, Pony, fifth; Cloverleaf Barrels, Pony, fifth; and Senior Horse Judging Individual, first.
Kate Livingston: Senior Dressage Training Level Test 1, third; Senior Dressage Training Level Test 2, second; and Senior Dressage Training Level Test 3, fourth.
Zoe Zeigler: Junior Mini Jumper, fifth; Junior Mini Gambler’s Choice, eighth; Junior Mini Obstacle, ninth; Junior Costume Class, first; Junior Hippology Individual, 23rd; and Junior Hippology Team, eighth.
Maddie Smith: Junior Mini Showmanship, ninth; Junior Mini Obstacle, 10th; Junior Mini Costume Class, fourth; Junior Hippology Individual, 13th; and Junior Hippology Team, eighth.
Brenna Hathway: Junior Mini Costume Class, fourth.
Ginny Savage: In the Boer Goat Show Junior Showmanship, third; Reserve Champion Yearling FB/PB, Senior Champion Doe FB/PB, Champion Dam and Daughter FB/PB, Junior Record Book, first; Junior Kimber Hamm Confirmation, third; Junior Kimber Hamm Goat Rancher, second; Junior Meat Goat Judging Individual, second; Junior Meat Goat Judging Team, third; Junior Obstacle Course, ninth; Junior Fitting Team, fourth; Junior Knowledge Olympics Individual, ninth; and Junior Products ID Individual, second. She also took part in the Open Goat Boer Goat Show, receiving Master Showman.
In addition to animal science competitions, 16 Yates County 4-H youth qualified for and sent their county 4-H projects on to the state fair for exhibit in the Youth Building. The following 4-H members had projects judged or on display: Brenna Hathway, Greyson Hathway, Emilie Thomas, Kaytlin Cottrell, Avery Zeigler, Zoe Ziegler, Alexander Cornell, Madaline Smith, Alex Hoffman, David Cornell, Charlotte Sabins, Caiden DeMarco, James Smith, Abbie Sabins, Patrick Cornell, and Audrey Hoffman.
Of the Yates County exhibits, all youth sending items for judging received blue (excellent) recognition, and Alex Hoffman received a Judge’s Choice Rosette for his wooden pallet rack and shelf. This award is given to exemplary exhibits in each project area.
For more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension at (315) 536-5123 or visit yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth.