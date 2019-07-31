Dr. Ronald H. Prokopius has joined the medical staffs at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., Geneva, and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan, as a hospitalist.
Prokopius is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine in Geriatrics.
He completed his fellowship in geriatrics at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio, and his residency and internship in internal medicine at Summa Health System/Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine Program in Akron, Ohio.
He earned a medical degree at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine in Rootstown, Ohio.
Before coming to Finger Lakes Health, he was an attending physician and director of hospital medicine at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital in Blue Hill, Maine.
Prokopius lives in Geneva with his fiancé, Cara. He has two children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.